AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Investec raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

AVEVF stock remained flat at $$49.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

