AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $213.78

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.78 and last traded at $213.67, with a volume of 6991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.75.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.