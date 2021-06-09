Auto (AUTO) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and $2.83 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,088.22 or 0.03279254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00071778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.15 or 0.00988856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.76 or 0.09651191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

