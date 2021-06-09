AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 27,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 514,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE T traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,728,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

