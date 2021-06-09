Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 184.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.