Atria Investments LLC Sells 883 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

