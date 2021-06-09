Atria Investments LLC Sells 63,076 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,076 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 52,092 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.