Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.49 and a 12-month high of $420.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

