Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $317.20 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

