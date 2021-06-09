Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

