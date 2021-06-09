Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.13

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 65665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $733.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

