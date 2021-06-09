ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.11. ATN International shares last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 20,905 shares traded.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get ATN International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $764.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.