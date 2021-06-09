Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 147,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,072. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at $152,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

