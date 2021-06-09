Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ATLKY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 42,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,938. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

