Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.80. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 1,470,626 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$424.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$211.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

