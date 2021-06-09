Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.36. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 2,925 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -48.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

