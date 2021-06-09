AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,935 ($103.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,662.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

