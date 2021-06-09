AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,935 ($103.67) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,662.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £104.17 billion and a PE ratio of 37.08.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

