Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AML. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 50,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 2,106.92 ($27.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,986.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.91. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 900.80 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

