Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Purchases 429 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £326.04 ($425.97).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jayne Cottam purchased 26,650 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80).

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayne Cottam purchased 201 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jayne Cottam purchased 207 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.43).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

