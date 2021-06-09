Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High at $359.45

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $359.45 and last traded at $359.40, with a volume of 4200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $354.72.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.
The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.36.
In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,037 shares of company stock valued at $27,096,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.