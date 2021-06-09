Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High at $359.45

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $359.45 and last traded at $359.40, with a volume of 4200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $354.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,037 shares of company stock valued at $27,096,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

