argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.30) and the highest is ($1.59). argenx posted earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($6.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($14.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.68) to ($6.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in argenx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.79. 315,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 1 year low of $210.35 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

