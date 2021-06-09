Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Argan stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71. Argan has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $775.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

