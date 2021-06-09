AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $81.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 6352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.36.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

