Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

