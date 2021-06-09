Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 74,524 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Materials alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35.

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.