Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

