AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Down 36.4% Over Last Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $736,473.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00940836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.26 or 0.09250398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050218 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.