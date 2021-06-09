Anterix (ATEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

ATEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

