Anterix (ATEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ ATEX opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $55.15.
ATEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.