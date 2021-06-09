Andrew Miller Sells 1,046 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 309,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,578. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

