Analyzing Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Trevali Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.48 $9.77 billion $7.70 11.51 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.78 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining -30.16% -4.95% -2.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 1 7 8 0 2.44 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $0.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Trevali Mining on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

