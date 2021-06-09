Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT at $111.43

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMTNF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TMTNF opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

