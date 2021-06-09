Analysts Set SIG plc (LON:SHI) Price Target at GBX 38

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 38 ($0.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON:SHI traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 61 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 2,867,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £720.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

