Analysts Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $204.93

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.93.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $253,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,932.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,325. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.70. 1,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

