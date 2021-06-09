Analysts Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96. BRP has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 3.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

