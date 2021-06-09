Analysts Offer Predictions for Ciena Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Ciena stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

