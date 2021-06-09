Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,792,911.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,924 shares in the company, valued at $474,078,885.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,309 shares of company stock worth $14,693,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $6.14 on Friday. RPC has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

