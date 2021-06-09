Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.93 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $19.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after acquiring an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

