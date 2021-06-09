Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of A stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

