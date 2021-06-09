Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $314.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $327.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Umpqua by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

