Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter.

TUFN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 240,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,572. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $305.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

