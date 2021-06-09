Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,031. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.