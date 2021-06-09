Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.35. Ryder System posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Ryder System stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

