Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.10. 2,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,266. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.