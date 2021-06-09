Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.10. 2,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,266. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.