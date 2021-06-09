Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 92,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of -41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.75.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

