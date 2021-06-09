AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.72. 2,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.65.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

