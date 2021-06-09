Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $238.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $230.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

