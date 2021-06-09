Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,550 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.63. The stock had a trading volume of 64,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

