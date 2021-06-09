Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 347,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,405. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

