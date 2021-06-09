Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,416. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

